Six senior IPS officers in the fray for post of Kerala police chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All six senior-most IPS officers in the state, who were included in the list of probables to replace outgoing DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb as the next police chief, have expressed their willingness to be in the fray for the coveted post. Consents were given by DGPs Nitin Agrawal, Ravada A Chandrasekhar and Yogesh Gupta, and ADGPs Manoj Abraham, S Suresh, and M R Ajith Kumar.

There were apprehensions whether Ravada and Suresh would be willing to join the race as they have been working with powerful central organisations on deputation. Ravada, who belongs to 1991 IPS batch, is currently working as a special director with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), while Suresh of 1995 batch, is currently an additional director with the Special Protection Group (SPG), which provides security to the prime minister.

Sources told TNIE that the two have informed the police headquarters of their willingness to be considered for the top post.

The list of probables has been sent to the state government by the police headquarters. The state government will now forward it to the UPSC by April last. The UPSC will shortlist three officers after a crucial meeting to be held in mid-June. The shortlist will then be sent to the state government, which can select one of the officers of its liking to head the force.

The customary practice of the UPSC is to go by seniority while short-listing three officers provided they do not have adverse reports or vigilance cases pending against them. If they stick to that practice, then Nitin, Ravada and Yogesh will feature in that shortlist. Though Nitin was repatriated to the state from the BSF, where he was the Director General, it is unlikely to affect his prospects as it’s learned that there are no adverse reports against him.