‘Speed demon’ shifts gears to ace classical chess

KOCHI: Ten years ago, a boy from Kerala made headlines as a chess prodigy. Nihal Sarin had won the under-10 title in the World Youth Chess Championship held in Durban, South Africa, in 2014. Since then, the youngster has been conquering heights with his rapid thinking and quick moves, a style that suited the bullet and blitz formats of the game of 64 squares.

Conquering setbacks with resilience, Nihal is now back to winning ways in the classical format. The 20-year-old grandmaster emerged victorious in the 18th Tashkent Open Agzamov Memorial in Uzbekistan, in March. In an unbeaten run, Nihal claimed eight out of a possible ten points in the tournament that featured 153 competitors including six players with ELO ratings above 2,600.

“I’ve been called a speed demon on the board more than once! I do love blitz and bullet—they’re like chess on espresso. But I’ve also worked a lot on my classical game, especially in recent years. The rapid formats suit my intuition and quick decision-making but classical chess teaches patience and precision,” Nihal tells TNIE.

Looking back at his Tashkent win that the world deems a ‘comeback’, he says: “Winning the tournament felt rewarding, especially after a long grind.”

Chess was a tool Nihal’s parents used to calm down a hyper-energetic six-year-old as his summer vacation entertainment. Enchanted by the game, after he learnt the baby steps from his grandfather, nothing could stop the young boy.

“It has been an amazing ride watching Nihal grow, from a little boy who just loved playing chess to a grandmaster competing at the highest level,” says his father Dr A Sarin.