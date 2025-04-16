Sports to fetch more grace marks for students in SSLC, Plus-II examinations from this year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Performance in competitive sports will fetch grace marks for more students in the SSLC and Plus-II examinations from this year.

According to a circular issued by the general education department on Tuesday, the criteria for being eligible for grace marks in sports has been widened. Students who secure up to eighth place in state school sports meet will now be eligible for grace marks. Earlier, grace marks were awarded to winners up to the fourth place only.

Besides sports, students who have been awarded certificates for their three-year-long participation the School Social Service Scheme and NSS volunteers who have participated in various national level camps will also be eligible for grace marks from this year.

As per the new guidelines, the fourth place winner in state level sports meet will get 10 marks in place of seven marks awarded earlier. The grace marks for the other positions are: fifth (8 marks), sixth (6), seventh (4) and eighth (2). While the grace marks for winners of sports events conducted by various associations or federations approved by the state sports council will remain the same, it will be confined to the first four places only.

For national level sports meets, the grace marks for first prize winners remain unchanged at 50. However, the grace marks for second and third prize winners, and also for participants have been enhanced.