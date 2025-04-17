Bang-bang, thud-thud up a hill to hunt a narco lone wolf in Kerala

“One of the most ruthless criminals we have ever come across.” When the excise officers, who were part of the team that nabbed Kottayam native George Kutty, say this unanimously, it gives an inkling of the kind of character the 39-year-old drug trafficker was.

George was unlike any other criminal the officers had encountered before. A ruthless operator, shrewd tactician, and a smart executor of sinister plots, he was capable of unleashing extreme violence at the drop of a hat.

So confident was George in his abilities — he held a black belt in karate — that he operated as a lone wolf, trafficking large quantities of high-grade hashish oil to the state, which eventually found its way to foreign shores.

Notably, until June 2019, when he was finally caught by excise officers near Kovalam while smuggling 22kg of hashish oil, George had never featured in the list of suspects.

Born into a decent family in Neendoor, he came into contact with drug rackets while studying BSc Nursing in Bengaluru. He had worked as an agent arranging nursing seats in Bengaluru for students from Kerala. Then he found drug trafficking both thrilling and lucrative.

In excise custody, George pretended to be sober-minded and cooperated with the sleuths. However, while being taken to Bengaluru for evidence collection, he revealed his true self — escaping with the help of one of his aides after attacking the escorting officers.

In typical cases of such escapes, the officers involved are suspended immediately. But this time, the government showed leniency, recognising the limitations under which the excise department operated. The team was given 30 days to capture the fugitive.

“Obviously, we were under tremendous stress,” recalls Excise Inspector G Krishna Kumar, who was part of the team. “We cultivated sources from among George’s contacts in Bengaluru and learned that he was hiding in Narsipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. However, George was lying low in a remote area, avoiding mobile phones, making digital tracking impossible.”