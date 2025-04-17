Chrysostom’s philosophy goes well beyond his wit, says Blessy

PATHANAMTHITTA: Having captured the life and legacy of Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom in his biographical documentary, Blessy says it is disheartening to see the former head of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church being reduced to just a “silver-tongued cleric”.

“His philosophy and spirituality extend far beyond his wit,” the filmmaker said.

100 Years of Chrysostom, narrated by actor Mohanlal, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest documentary film, with a runtime of 48 hours and 10 minutes. Starting from Saturday, April 19, at 10 am, it will release in weekly episodes on the YouTube channel ‘Visual Romance’.

“The documentary had a limited reach with audiences as I was busy shooting the Prithviraj-starrer Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life,” Blessy told TNIE.

Known for his critically acclaimed films, Blessy embarked on the project with the vision of shedding light on the multifaceted personality of Chrysostom.

“I lost my father at the age of three. Thirumeni was a fatherly figure whom I used to address as ‘appachan’. He was 98 years of age when we started shooting the documentary. I was fortunate to have spent quality time with him during the filming process, which lasted over five years,” he said.

The documentary captures the essence of Chrysostom’s wisdom, humour, and humanity. It delves into his profound spiritual insights, his advocacy of interfaith harmony, and his efforts to infuse spiritual values into a fragmented world.

“The project includes a series of 100 conversations with people from various walks of life --ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sporting heros I M Vijayan and P T Usha, actors Mammootty and Mohanlal, and even common people. This unique approach underscores Thirumeni’s ability to connect with everyone, regardless of their background,” Blessy said. Enriched with contributions from 10 renowned caricaturists, including Artist Namboothiri, the documentary also features a one-hour biographical segment tracing Chrysostom’s journey from his childhood to receiving the Padma Bhushan.