Kerala HC directs Union government to submit names in Cochin Minerals financial fraud case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Union government to submit the names of individuals listed in the Interim Board for Settlement of Income Tax report relating to alleged financial fraud by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL). Crucially, the court also decided to issue notices to 19 respondents, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Thaikkandiyil, to hear their side of the matter.

The directive was issued while the court was considering a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the CMRL pay-off case. The petition, filed by M R Ajayan, argued that a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation was necessary to uncover the full extent of funds allegedly distributed by CMRL to various individuals.

The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Justices Amit Rawal and P M Manoj. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the Interim Board for Settlement of Income Tax had mentioned the names of several individuals who had received money from CMRL, and that only a central agency like the CBI was equipped to carry out an impartial and detailed investigation.

The petition also sought an inquiry into the election affidavits filed by Pinarayi during the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections, in light of his daughter Veena being named a respondent following a probe conducted by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).