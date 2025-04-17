Kerala police to form special wing for intensified anti-narcotic operations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police will form a special wing to conduct anti-narcotic operations assessing that sustained efforts using enough manpower and technology were required to curb the threat posed by organised drug mafia.

As per the idea mooted by the Police Headquarters, each police sub-division will have three special teams to deal with drug cases.

The functioning of the wing will be directly monitored and controlled by an officer of the rank of SP or DIG. A post of SP/ DIG (enforcement) will be created soon, sources said.

“In several states IPS officers head wings that carry out anti-drug enforcement activities. Creation of such a post is very crucial if we want to take the fight to the drug rackets,” said a senior officer.

As per the proposal, the special wing members will also involve themselves in collecting intelligence inputs on drug trafficking and peddling. They will also be responsible for conducting digital surveillance and cultivating sources that could help in detection of drug cases.

They will be assisted in intelligence collection by the Special Branch, which has recently formed a special team to garner information on drug cases.

The police currently has an anti-narcotic division, which has limited influence and scope. There is only one anti-narcotic unit at the district-level and its efforts are not enough to leave a mark.

Once the new proposal comes into effect, Thiruvananthapuram city police, which has got four police sub-divisions, will get 12 special units of the wing (three units for each sub-division). Thiruvananthapuram rural police district that has five sub-divisions will get 15 units in total.