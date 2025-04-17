Kerala's love-hate relationship with bats

They were seen as bad omen, harbingers of death, companions of evil beings that would feed on the blood of unsuspecting humans. Since aeons, mankind has been wary of bats — the only mammals capable of flight — largely due to their nocturnal life and mysterious ways like hanging upside down.

In European mythology, bats were portrayed as creatures of darkness, often associated with witchcraft. The Aztecs believed bats symbolised the land of the dead. For Native Americans, they were evil tricksters. In Tanzania, bats were thought to be shape-shifting spirits that sodomise their victims.

There is no dearth of such tales, and for generations who grew up reading Dracula by Bram Stoker, bats remain blood-sucking, night-dwelling beings. Poor little creatures.

Though many now understand these ideas as mere superstition, misconceptions about bats persist — particularly following viral outbreaks such as Nipah in Kerala.

“Following the first Nipah scare, Kerala witnessed the indiscriminate culling of bats across regions,” recalls P Balakrishnan, a scientist at the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI).