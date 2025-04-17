Kerala's offroad subculture goes full throttle

The estate trail

Riya Mary Bino, a 23-year-old school teacher here, is an offroader – like many others in the Pala region. “I started offroading when I was in Class 8,” she says. “My father and his brother had already been into the sport since 2005. So, for us, it was part of life.”

Despite initial hesitation from her mother, Riya took to the sport. “At first, my mother was scared. But then she saw I was using all the safety measures such as helmet and seatbelt. Now, she’s okay with it,” Riya smiles.

In a sport often considered the dominion of men, Riya stands out – not just for her age or gender, but also for her matter-of-fact courage. “Yes, the car rolled over once,” she says, when asked to describe a memorable event. “But we were strapped in, so nothing happened.”

Much like Riya, many Keralites stumble into offroading before they even know what it is. For Sam Kurien, a plantation owner, the journey started with a Willys and an estate in Kottayam with no proper road.

“Back then, everything was ‘offroad’,” Sam says. “Watching my father manoeuvre our vehicle, which also pulled a one-tonne trailer behind it, over rocks and mud, I realised that this isn’t just driving. It’s a skill.”

Later, in 2006, Sam bought his own Willys for `50,000 and soon, Sundays became offroad trail days. “What started as a family hobby snowballed swiftly and before long, we had 10 vehicles going out together,” he says.

“Then came clubs, both in Kerala and major cities outside, such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore, and we began visiting each other’s trails.”

This spirit of community would become a defining feature of the sport in Kerala.