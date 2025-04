KOCHI: Pulling a surprise ahead of the local body elections scheduled later this year, the Kochi Corporation Sanitation Workers Charitable Trust has announced that it will field its own candidates in some of the civic body’s 74 divisions and back independent candidates in others.

The move is aimed at ensuring that the voices of the common people are heard in the corporation council, said office-bearers of the trust, which has been active in the corporation for the past nine years, working for the welfare of around 2,000 sanitation workers.

They said they aim to support candidates with strong local backing and a genuine desire to help their communities.

“Our candidates may not necessarily be sanitation workers or members of the trust. We welcome anyone who wants to bring about a change and is committed to the welfare of the community,” said Raju Mannulipadom, the president of the trust. “If a candidate is qualified and has strong community support, we will lend them our backing,” he said.

Francis Paiva, a social activist and a member of the trust, said their goal is not to dominate local governance but to assist the community.