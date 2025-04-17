One killed, 22 others injured as Sabarimala pilgrims’ bus overturns in Erumeli

KOTTAYAM: A Karnataka native was killed and at least 22 others suffered injuries after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims lost control and overturned at Kanamala near Erumeli on Wednesday morning. The deceased is Maruthi Hariharan, 46.

The incident took place around 7 am at a notoriously dangerous curve known as Attivalavu, along the Erumeli-Kanamala-Sabarimala route. As the bus was travelling from Karnataka to Sabarimala, it lost control, skidded approximately 25 feet, crashed through the crush barrier, and fell into a ditch.

Fortunately, the vehicle did not plunge into a gorge below, as it struck some rubber trees, which helped halt its slide. Local residents quickly responded to the scene, and the injured were transported to a private hospital in Mukkoottuthara using a KSRTC bus that was nearby.

Four individuals were taken to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, while the remaining eighteen received treatment at the private facility.

There were about 32 pilgrims on the bus. The police team under the aegis of Erumeli SHO T D Biju, rushed to the spot and led the rescue operations. A crane from Erumeli was used to lift the bus.