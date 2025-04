KOLLAM: The display of RSS founder K B Hedgewar’s portraits during the Kollam Pooram held in connection with the Sree Krishnaswamy Temple festival at the Ashramam grounds has sparked a controversy, prompting the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to seek a report from the assistant devaswom commissioner, Kollam.

Hedgewar’s images were shown alongside those of social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru and B R Ambedkar during the traditional Kudamattam event organised by the Puthiyakavu temple.

This is the third such incident of pictures or songs with political undertones being displayed or performed during a temple festival in the state the past two months.

On March 10, the rendering of revolutionary songs during the festival at Kadakkal Devi temple had triggered a row, with the Kerala High Court also expressing strong disapproval. Earlier this month, the alleged singing of the RSS ‘ganageetham’ during a festival concert at the Manjippuzha Sree Bhagavathy Bhadrakali temple in Kottukkal had also sparked a controversy.

In the latest case, the Kollam East police have registered a case under the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1950.

The Youth Congress had earlier lodged a complaint with the TDB and the city police commissioner, questioning whether due consent had been obtained for the display.

The Kollam Pooram took place on government-owned land sanctioned by the district collector.