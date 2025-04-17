Satheesan’s statement unacceptable: Kerala Waqf Board

KOCHI: The Kerala State Waqf Board has strongly condemned the remarks made by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan regarding the Munambam land issue, terming them baseless and irresponsible.

In a meeting chaired by chairman M K Zakheer, the board stated that Satheesan’s comments against a statutory body which has been functioning as a model institution in the state are “unacceptable” and “must be retracted”.

The State Waqf Board, in a statement released here on Wednesday, emphasised that there is clear evidence, including court verdicts, establishing the disputed land in Munambam as Waqf property. It noted that the legal steps taken by the board in response to an appeal filed by the Farook College Managing Committee were misrepresented as part of a conspiracy by the leader of the Opposition.

Satheesan has consistently asserted that the land in Munambam is not Waqf property and has criticised both the Union and state governments for their handling of the dispute.