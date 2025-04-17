Shaji N Karun a director who blends cinema with visual art: CM Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Director Shaji N Karun is a filmmaker who has brought glory to Malayalam cinema on both national and international platforms, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
He was speaking at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards ceremony, where the state’s highest film honour, the J C Daniel Award, was conferred upon Shaji N Karun.
The chief minister described Shaji N Karun as a director who blends cinema with visual art, creating films enriched with beautiful frames. He also called him a rare personality who has excelled across various aspects of cinema simultaneously.
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran received the ‘best actor’ award, while Urvashi and Beena R Chandran picked up the ‘Best Actress’ prize. Around 48 persons were honoured across various categories, including director Blessy, actors Vijayaraghavan and Roshan Mathew, sound designer Resul Pookutty, music composer Vidhyadharan Master, director Jeo Baby, actor Joju George, and cinematographer Sangeeth Prathap.