Shaji N Karun a director who blends cinema with visual art: CM Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Director Shaji N Karun is a filmmaker who has brought glory to Malayalam cinema on both national and international platforms, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He was speaking at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards ceremony, where the state’s highest film honour, the J C Daniel Award, was conferred upon Shaji N Karun.

The chief minister described Shaji N Karun as a director who blends cinema with visual art, creating films enriched with beautiful frames. He also called him a rare personality who has excelled across various aspects of cinema simultaneously.