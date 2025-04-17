Thrissur kids turn jackfruit chip makers to fight boredom, promote healthy snacking

THRISSUR : At a time when the state is pulling out all the stops to curb drug abuse, a group of children in Chemmanthatta near Kunnamkulam have come up with the idea of producing jackfruit chips this summer vacation to keep their flock together. Besides, the activity ensures safe-to-eat snacks and provides an opportunity to do something rewarding as a team.

Led by Dr Anagha George and guided by her father George Kakkassery, a social activist, around 15 children in the region have joined in to produce the chips using unadulterated coconut oil. The jackfruits required are being provided Humanity Charitable Trust chairman Thomas I J.

“We began the work on March 30 and named our product Kerali No. 1,” George told TNIE. “So far, we have produced about 100 kg of jackfruit chips. They are distributed to canteens at government offices like KSFE, collectorate, and BSNL.”

The response for the product has been “great”, he said. “We plan to continue the effort.” The children find the entire process exciting, beginning the day by cutting jackfruit.

“It has been a wonderful experience for all of us. At first, when we thought about the idea, we had apprehensions on whether people would take it positively. But now, we are fully confident we can continue to make it work,” said Dr Anagha.