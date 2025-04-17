Wheelchair-bound Malayali filmmaker’s ‘Comicman’ to be screened at Ahmedabad film festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What does Professor X of X-Men fame have in common with Peter of ‘Comicman’? They are both wheelchair-bound superheroes. The latter, the creation of a 23-year-old Malayali, will be featured at this year’s Ahmedabad International Film Festival.

Written, edited and directed by S Ananthan, the nine-and-a-half-minute film, which employs both live-action and animation sequences, will be screened at the festival on April 24. It was made as part of his semester-six design project module at the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad.

However, Ananthan stands apart from most other filmmakers in that he shares similarities with his chief protagonist: he also moves around in a wheelchair, having had mobility issues since birth, and is obsessed with comic books.

A native of Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, Ananthan is a recipient of the 2019 National Bal Shree Honour for drawing.

“Since childhood I have had an obsession with comic books,” he tells TNIE. “Growing up, Phantom, Mandrake and Superman were my heroes. While in 10th grade, I created a comic character named ‘Megaman,’ who was also wheelchair-bound. However, I could not complete the project as rather than writing the plot I used to sketch the characters. I ended up losing continuity,” Ananthan adds.