CASA moves Supreme Court seeking to join Waqf Amendment case

KOCHI: In a surprise move, the Christian Alliance & Association for Social Action (CASA) has filed an impleadment application before the Supreme Court in connection with the petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The apex court is currently hearing a batch of petitions filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and others questioning the constitutional validity of the amendment passed by the parliament earlier this year.

The application was filed by Kevin Peter, state president of CASA, who stated that the outcome of the case will have a direct bearing on the interests of hundreds of Christian families. CASA has sought to be included as a respondent in the matter, citing the plight of over 600 families residing in Munambam in Ernakulam district, whose land has been declared waqf property without due process. CASA’s move is seen as part of its strategy to be more active politically ahead of the next Kerala assembly elections in 2026. CASA had earlier announced its plans to contest in the election as an ally of the BJP-led NDA in Kerala.

In its plea, CASA contended that the residents have lawfully possessed and occupied the 400-acre land for decades, based on valid sale deeds and revenue records. The association argued that the Waqf Board’s claim stems from a disputed 1950 document, which had already been declared a gift deed — not a waqf deed — by the Kerala High Court in a 1975 ruling.

CASA emphasised that the unilateral classification of the land as waqf property has stripped the residents of their revenue and property rights, impacting their ability to access loans or carry out basic legal transactions. It asserted that the recent amendments to the Waqf Act are a crucial step in preventing such arbitrary actions.