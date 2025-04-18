Germany happy with Kochi Water Metro, keen to fund more vessels

KOCHI: Pleased with the “positive impact” of the Kochi Water Metro, the German government now wants to take its cooperation with the project to the next level, with plans including funding of vessels and extending technical assistance, among others.
“Yes, we’re thinking of funding more boats through the KfW Development Bank. We’re also considering other measures, which are being finalised. We want to continue with the progression. We’ll continue to extend ongoing technical cooperation with GIZ, which is also backing KMRL [Kochi Metro Rail Ltd] with last-mile connectivity. We’ve seen the electric buses and e-rickshaws plying on the roads as a result of this,” Caren Blume, deputy head of development cooperation at the German embassy in New Delhi, told TNIE.
The move assumes significance in the wake of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) entrusting the Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) with conducting a feasibility study to replicate the country’s first water metro project in several other cities in the country.
“Together with the state of Kerala and the city of Kochi, Germany is striving to create a comprehensive environmentally friendly transport solution for cities, including waterways. We want the transport to be comfortable and attractive for people to use, affordable and accessible to all citizens. We hope to set an example that will inspire other cities to follow suit. The Indian government is already exploring a similar system in 24 more locations across the country,” Caren said.
A top KWML official confirmed that the German government is interested in collaborating with the project to develop a water metro in 17 locations, namely Ayodhya, Dhubri, Goa, Guwahati, Kollam, Kolkata, Prayagraj, Patna, Srinagar, Varanasi, Mumbai, Vasai, Mangaluru, Gandhinagar and Alappuzha, as well as the Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar islands.
“We understand that they are willing to fund the project in other cities. Initially, a total of 17 locations were proposed. Now, there is talk of including seven more cities. However, the same has not been conveyed to us,” said Sajan P John, chief operating officer, KWML.
The German ministry for economic cooperation and development (BMZ), through the German state-owned bank KfW, is currently supporting KMRL with the loan of 110 million euros to implement the water transport system.
“The association with KMRL is actually part of the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) between India and Germany. The partnership is aimed at making the transportation system more environmental friendly, accessible to the disabled and also safe for women and children,” Caren added.
‘Impact visible’
The envoy noted that the German side is pleased with the Kochi Water Metro project taking off on expected lines.
“It is great to see the positive impact of this innovative method of transport on the travel habits of the population between the mainland and the islands. It is both modern and sustainable. Even though the water metro is a new concept, the positive impact is already visible with Kochi residents. With more users, more benefits will be visible in areas such as employment, inclusion, reduction of greenhouse gases and a reduced travel time,” Caren pointed out.
“The project further addresses the challenge of inner-city traffic, as identified in the Comprehensive Mobility Plans and aligning with national policies that promote integrated traffic solutions. Kochi Water Metro is going to be further integrated into the existing and future public transportation system of Kochi and linked even more closely with other climate-friendly means of transport such as low-emission buses or metros,” the German envoy said.
Established in 2022 through a deal between the premiers of the two countries, the GSDP aligns Indo-German development efforts to tackle pressing climate and sustainability challenges.
110-mn euro loan
The German govt has granted a loan of 110-mn euros to implement the water metro system
It is interested in collaborating for development of water metros in 17 locations — Ayodhya, Dhubri, Goa, Guwahati, Kollam, Kolkata, Prayagraj, Patna, Srinagar, Varanasi, Mumbai, Vasai, M’luru, Gandhinagar, Alapp-uzha, Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar islands