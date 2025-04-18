Germany happy with Kochi Water Metro, keen to fund more vessels

KOCHI: Pleased with the “positive impact” of the Kochi Water Metro, the German government now wants to take its cooperation with the project to the next level, with plans including funding of vessels and extending technical assistance, among others.

“Yes, we’re thinking of funding more boats through the KfW Development Bank. We’re also considering other measures, which are being finalised. We want to continue with the progression. We’ll continue to extend ongoing technical cooperation with GIZ, which is also backing KMRL [Kochi Metro Rail Ltd] with last-mile connectivity. We’ve seen the electric buses and e-rickshaws plying on the roads as a result of this,” Caren Blume, deputy head of development cooperation at the German embassy in New Delhi, told TNIE.

The move assumes significance in the wake of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) entrusting the Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) with conducting a feasibility study to replicate the country’s first water metro project in several other cities in the country.

“Together with the state of Kerala and the city of Kochi, Germany is striving to create a comprehensive environmentally friendly transport solution for cities, including waterways. We want the transport to be comfortable and attractive for people to use, affordable and accessible to all citizens. We hope to set an example that will inspire other cities to follow suit. The Indian government is already exploring a similar system in 24 more locations across the country,” Caren said.