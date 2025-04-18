Historic Vypeen church keeps alive Portugese-era Good Friday traditions

KOCHI: Overlooking the placid waters of the estuary at the southern tip of Kochi’s Vypeen Island, the majestic Our Lady of Hope Church has carved a historical niche dating back over four centuries.

Walk into the church on Good Friday and one is taken back in time with its centuries-old rituals and sacred objects from the colonial Portuguese era. Be it the life-size wooden sculpture of the dead Christ, which is more than 500 years old, unique traditions or the rare tapestry depicting Jesus’ lacerated body, one gets the feel of being in a church in medieval Europe.

Steeped in history, Our Lady of Hope Church, which comes under the diocese of Cochin, still maintains age-old rituals and traditions during Good Friday, says assistant vicar Fr Paul Palliparambil. He says there are certain traditions dating back to the 1500s that are still zealously preserved by members of the Anglo-Indian community.

“On Good Friday, the centre of attraction is the 7-ft-long wooden sculpture of the dead Christ. It is really special as it was brought from Portugal,” says Desmond D’costa, president of the Vypeen branch of the All-India Anglo Indian Association. Believed to have been gifted to Franciscan missionaries by King Manuel of Portugal, the sculpture’s head and limbs are moveable.

Unique tapestry depicting lacerated body of Christ unveils on Good Friday

At one point in time, it used to be nailed to the cross for the passion play on Good Friday, adds Desmond.

According to him, although the passion play has been discontinued, every Good Friday, the sacred sculpture is taken out of its resting place, washed, dressed and placed on an ornamental wooden catafalque for veneration. This process is accompanied by intricate rites performed by a select group of Anglo-Indian men who belong to one of the confraternities.