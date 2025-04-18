How a Kochi youth preserves an ancient Portuguese ‘exorcism’ chant

Although the Malayalam version of Devostha is performed in the coastal hamlets of Kochi and Alappuzha during Lent in the Christian calendar, Fort Vypeen remains the only place where its Portuguese version is performed and Godson its sole custodian.

Said to be introduced in Kochi and neighbouring areas by St Francis Xavier in the 1500s, Devostha is performed by men in open spaces close to midnight during Lent.

In Fort Vypeen, its Portuguese version was zealously treasured by the Anglo Indians for centuries until its last cantor Howard Hendricks passed away more than a decade ago.

Though he is not a part of the community, Godson is proud to preserve the legacy and walk in Hendricks’ footsteps. As a child, he was fascinated by the haunting chants of Devostha rendered by Hendricks in his baritone voice.

“I always used to follow Hendricks and his confreres when they went around chanting in a strange tongue. As I grew up, the love for it got so strong that I learned to chant it by the time I was in Class X,” says Godson, who is pursuing a course in German after having graduated in physics from St Albert’s College, Ernakulam.

Today, he knows all eight stanzas of the chant by heart and renders it during the Lenten season, paying great detail to the intonation.

He explains that the lyrics contain supplications for souls in purgatory, those who are travelling and those who are in a sinful condition.