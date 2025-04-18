Over 250 acres of waqf land reportedly missing in Kerala's Taliparamba

KANNUR: The controversy over a 25-acre parcel of waqf land leased to Sir Syed College has drawn attention to the disappearance of more than 250 acres of waqf property in and around Taliparamba.

According to the official waqf register, the board holds 339.17 acres in the region. However, the current managing committee is reportedly in possession of only 82.72 acres — leaving over 250 acres unaccounted for in a preliminary review.

According to the Waqf Protection Committee, several prominent establishments — including the Taliparamba Municipal Office, Taliparamba Cooperative Hospital, and large sections of Syed Nagar, Farooq Nagar, and Manna, including Andakala in Karimbathu and Sadhu Mutti — are located on waqf land. In response, the committee, based in Kannur, has launched an initiative to safeguard these properties.

Over the years, hundreds of houses and both private and government institutions have been established on the disputed land. In 2022, a report prepared by three officials appointed by the Waqf Board — on a complaint by the Waqf Protection Committee — was submitted to the district collector. However, no further action was taken.

An audit conducted by the Waqf Board, led by E K Karunakaran, revealed that the income and expenditure records of the Seethi Sahib Higher Secondary School, under the Taliparamba Jamaat Trust, were missing from the financial statements submitted to the board. Citing these irregularities, the report recommended an audit of the school’s accounts, spanning from 2013-21.