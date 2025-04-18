P Bhaskaran: Remembering the penchanter of Malayalam cinema

IT is sweet to be simple, but being simple is indeed difficult. And it is even more difficult to understand the minds of those who are simple.

Hence, it is no easy task to peek into the mind of the man who wrote an ode to his land as Maamalakalkappurathu marataka pattuduthu — a song that retains the same freshness as the deeply romantic Alliyambal kadavil.

Both songs enchant not only through their lyrical beauty but also through a fulfilling simplicity that made them songs the common folk would hum as they went about their routines.

Years have passed since they were written, and yet they continue to radiate that same simplicity, remaining as enchanting as ever.

The songs, in many ways, reflected the writer’s — Pullattupadathu Bhaskaran, better known as P Bhaskaran — qualities, which his followers and those close to him fondly remember as his centenary celebrations come to a close on April 21.

His words were simple, yet they emanated from deep and ruminative thought. They also bore a natural empathy that underscored his connection to the masses. There were themes of romance, rebellion and revolution.

“Probably, that has to do with his life experiences. He jumped into the freedom movement when just 18 and even served a jail term,” notes former C-DIT deputy director Mohan Kumar K, who has edited a compilation of writings on Bhaskaran that will be released on April 21 in Kochi.