PM Modi to commission Vizhinjam seaport on May 2

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Vizhinjam International Seaport on May 2. Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan confirmed receiving an official intimation from the Prime Minister’s Office. The function will be held at 11am at Vizhinjam.

The formal inauguration is happening four months after the port launched commercial operations in December 2024. The prime minister’s visit follows the resolution of the dispute between the state and Union governments over sharing the Viability Gap Fund (VGF) for the project. A formal agreement was signed on April 9 to settle the matter.

Under the deal, the Union government will contribute Rs 817.80 crore as its share of the VGF to Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL), the project’s concessionaire.

A tripartite agreement was signed between the Centre, AVPPL, and the consortium of banks involved. Additionally, the state government has agreed to share 20% of the port’s revenue with the Union government.

In March, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change granted environmental clearance for the second and third phases of the seaport’s development.