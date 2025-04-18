R&D spend high, patent output low; Kerala lagging, says study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Government’s substantial investment in research and development (R&D) is not translating to intellectual property outputs. Though the state allocates 0.30%of its GSDP to research, higher than the inter-state average of 0.24%, it generates only 0.14 patent applications per Rs 1 crore of research expenditure, ranking 13th among 14 major Indian states, according to a research paper in the latest edition of “Kerala Economy” from the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation.

Since 2023-24, Kerala government has been bringing out an exclusive R&D Budget, along with the annual budget, to accelerate the state’s transition into a knowledge-based economy. But it has not made a significant impact on patent generation, showed the paper “Evidence-based financial for Kerala’s Knowledge Economy: Patent metrics for policy reform” authored by Rajesh Many, assistant professor, School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies, and founding director of Centre for Technology and Human Development Studies, Mahatma Gandhi University. The state so far generated only 850 patents with ‘first applicants’ from Kerala.

The paper revealed disproportionate allocation for various sectors in the R&D budget. Despite receiving 44.81% of the total allocation, education-related institutions generated only 7.29% of Kerala’s patents, yielding an investment-patent ratio of 6.15. Agricultural research received 14.03% of funding but generated only 1.65% of patents, clocking the highest investment-patent ratio of 8.50.

In contrast, industrial research demonstrated highest patent productivity, generating 24% of patents while receiving just 9.16% of the allocations, with a ratio of 0.38. The environmental sector which received 0.40% of the total allocation had a patent share of 0.94%, showing a high productivity at 0.43 ratio. The sector has good potential for strategic expansion given Kerala’s natural advantages and sustainability challenges, according to the paper.

State government universities, despite substantial R&D funding, contributed only 7.29% of Kerala’s patents. Central government institutions showed higher patent productivity, 34.24%. Individual inventors constituted 36% of patent holders. “Better integration of these individual innovators with the formal innovation system could enhance overall knowledge production,” it said.