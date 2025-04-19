Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko arrested in connection with narcotics raid in Kochi

KOCHI: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been arrested by the Kochi city police in connection with a narcotics raid at a hotel in Kochi, where he allegedly fled the scene. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, specifically for consumption of narcotic drugs, abetment, and criminal conspiracy.

According to a top police source, the actor is likely to be granted bail. In response to a police notice, Shine Tom Chacko appeared for interrogation at the Ernakulam town north police station on Saturday morning, arriving 30 minutes ahead of schedule. He declined to comment to reporters upon arrival.

The police had initially summoned him to appear at 10.30 am, but he arrived at the station by 10 am, accompanied by his lawyers. Following his arrival, interrogation in the presence of two Assistant Commissioners began. Police have also obtained his phone records from the past months as part of the interrogation.