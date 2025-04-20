INTERVIEW |I am a calm person, that reflects in my music as well: Music director Ouseppachan

How was it like working on Kathodu Kathoram?

In those early days, I hadn’t yet developed the ability to effectively convey my musical ideas to directors through singing. My primary skill was playing the violin. Consequently, even if a melody was initially weak, it would often sound appealing simply because it was played on the violin. The film finally materialised around six months after I submitted the songs, a period long enough for me to believe the project had been abandoned. But they ultimately supported my involvement. Also, numerous shots (of Mammootty playing the violin) prominently featured my hands on the instrument.

Can you share your personal relationship with Bharathan?

Bharathettan had a special affection for me. After we collaborated on Kathodu Kathoram, he seemed to want me by his side every day. He’d invite me to his place, where I’d play the violin while he painted or worked on sculptures. His farmhouse in Kelambakkam, Chennai, was a haven where we shared wonderful moments. He taught me the importance of tuning lyrics with music, emphasising that melody should complement words, not the other way round. That lesson has stayed with me. Bharathan’s faith in me as a music director was a turning point.

Who do you consider your teacher/mentor?

My musical journey was shaped by various experiences, including masterclasses with renowned musicians from around the world. Bharathan was the one who taught me how to tune lyrics. I also consider Devarajan Master my Guru although he never formally taught me music. The time I spent with him, his guidance, his profound knowledge of music, and the songs we created together... all of those became my true lessons. I never learnt music in the traditional Gurukula style, though I did have a brief period of carnatic music training under Vijayakumar and Chidambaranath. And the person I truly consider my mentor is O N V Kurup. He wrote the beautiful lyrics for my first composition, for Kathodu Kathoram. That was nothing short of a blessing, and an honour.

It’s said you had an excellent rapport with P Jayachandran...

Yes, I admire his songs greatly. Interestingly, in my younger days, I wasn’t a huge fan of his singing. In fact, he was the one who introduced Johnson and me to Devarajan Master. You could say he played a significant role in launching our careers. Since I started as a violinist, my initial focus was primarily on the melodic aspect of songs. It was only after I began composing that I started paying closer attention to the lyrical content as well. When I first started composing, I would sing a rough track. Those in the studio, including the producers, would often praise it and suggest I sing the final version.

However, Jayachandran, with his singing, would completely transform the same song. His vocal delivery was unique, no one can sing quite like him. He truly connected with the lyrics... he couldn’t sing without grasping the words deeply. That’s when I realised Jayettan had an extraordinary ability to infuse emotion into words. Every syllable he sang seemed to come from his very core, not just his lips. He brought life and feeling to the lyrics. You can sing others’ songs by imitating them but you cannot sing Jayachandran’s songs like he does.