IUML backtracks on Sir Syed College land, says it is waqf

KANNUR: Faced with mounting criticism from within and outside, the Cannanore District Muslim Educational Association, under the control of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership, has reversed its earlier stand that Sir Syed College is not situated on waqf land.

IUML realised that the CPM is trying to utilise the issue politically and there were rumblings in the party over stating that the land is not waqf property. The management committee had stated before the High Court that the land leased out from the Taliparamba Jamaat Mosque Trust Committee for the college actually belonged to Narikottu Ettishery Illam and therefore it is not a waqf property. The Waqf Protection Committee had alleged that the submission of such documents in court amounts to a deliberate move to seize waqf property.

CPM had accused the IUML of taking a double standard on the waqf issue. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the land issue has exposed the double standard of the IUML. The Waqf Protection Committee had organised a march protesting against the college committee’s stand.