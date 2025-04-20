JEE Main Session 2 Results out; Akshay Biju is Kerala topper

T’PURAM/KOZHIKODE: Akshay Biju from Kozhikode, with a score of 99.9960501, emerged state topper in the JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

Akshay is a resident of Kakkur. His father, Biju N is a junior superintendent in the Department of Treasuries and mother, Nisha C K is a medical officer in a government ayurveda dispensary. He studied in KE Higher Secondary School, Mannanam, Kottayam. “IIT is my goal. My confidence level has mounted with the result of JEE Main 2025. Right now, I’m preparing for JEE advanced exam scheduled on May 18,” said Akshay.

Akshay completed his high school from Veda Vyasa School, Kozhikode. “There is no shortcut to success. I prepared a timetable and I limited the use of social media and playing games for more study time. I’m thankful that I have supportive parents. Though they are government staff and working in different parts of Kerala, they managed to take care of my studies,” he said.

Notably, of the 24 candidates in the country who obtained NTA Score of 100 in JEE (Main) 2025 Paper 1 (BE/BTech.), none of them were from Kerala.

The results of Session 1 of JEE Main 2025 was announced in February. If a candidate appears in both sessions of JEE Main 2025, the best score from the two will be used to prepare the final merit list and All India Ranks (AIR).