Kerala minister Sivankutty writes to Centre, seeks intervention

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty has written to the Centre against the decision of the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to give Hindi names to English-medium textbooks.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Sivankutty said the naming of textbooks reflects a clear disregard for the linguistic diversity of the nation and undermines the spirit of federalism enshrined in the Constitution. “The decision to assign names in Hind such as Purvi (Classes 6 and 7 English), Mridang (Classes 1 and 2 English), Santur (Classes 3 and 4 English), and Ganitha Prakash (for both English and Hindi versions of the Class 6 Mathematics textbook), marks a disturbing departure from the long-held practice of naming textbooks in the language in which they are written,” Sivankutty pointed out.

The minister said the unilateral move by NCERT contradicts the principles of inclusivity and linguistic plurality that are fundamental to our educational framework. “It is disheartening that instead of celebrating and reflecting the cultural and linguistic diversity of India, NCERT appears to be taking steps that promote homogenisation through linguistic imposition,” he said.

Sivankutty said Kerala, as a state with a proud multilingual heritage and a vibrant tradition of education, views this development with serious concern. Our classrooms celebrate diversity -- not just in thought, but also in language. Imposing uniformity in the name of culture is not only unwarranted but also detrimental to the cause of education.

Sivankutty urged the Union Ministry of Education to immediately intervene in this matter and direct NCERT to restore the practice of naming textbooks in accordance with the language in which they are published.