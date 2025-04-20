S Satheesh elected as new CPM Ernakulam district secretary

KOCHI: S Satheesh, CPM state committee member and long-time party organiser, was unanimously elected as the new Ernakulam district secretary of the CPM on Sunday. The decision was made during the district committee meeting attended by CPM state secretary M V Govindan.

Satheesh replaces C N Mohanan, who has been elevated to the CPM state secretariat. Hailing from Kothamangalam, Satheesh is a seasoned leader with strong grassroots support. He rose through the ranks of the SFI and DYFI and previously served as the vice chairman of the State Youth Board.

“There were no other nominations. Satheesh was unanimously elected,” confirmed outgoing secretary C N Mohanan, addressing reporters after the meeting. He praised Satheesh as “a very good cadre—young and dynamic—capable of effectively leading the party at the district level.”

The newly formed Ernakulam district secretariat now comprises 12 members, including two new entrants—K S Arun Kumar and Shaji Muhammad.

In his response, Satheesh said he would uphold the party’s ideology and fulfil his duties with commitment. “Though this is seen as a generational change, the party includes all generations. I will work to expand and popularise the party’s ideological foundation in the district,” he said.

Satheesh also emphasized the importance of combating right-wing politics and drawing more people towards the Left. Dismissing concerns over internal divisions, he added, “There is no factionalism within the party in the district. My goal is to further strengthen unity and collective spirit.”

The meeting was also attended by CPM central committee member P Rajeeve, state secretariat members M Swaraj, K K Jayachandran, and state committee members C M Dinesh Mani, K Chandran Pillai, S Sarma, and M Anilkumar