ADGP Ajith Kumar recommended for President’s honour despite pending controversies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, who has been embroiled in various controversies of late, has been recommended for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. The recommendation comes at a time when Ajith’s name figures among the six officers being considered for the state police chief post.
State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb forwarded the recommendation to the state government, which will send it to the Centre. Though the government had recommended Ajith for the honour five times in the past, the Centre had not approved the same in the wake of alleged adverse Intelligence Bureau observations against him. Ajith’s private meetings with RSS leaders in the past had raised eyebrows. It was alleged he had met them to get his name cleared for the Medal for Distinguished Service.
Sources said there was nothing unusual in the DGP recommending the officer’s name as, by convention, the vetting of the list of IPS officers in the state-level is done by a committee chaired by the chief secretary.
Ajith was caught in the eye of the storm after former Nilambur MLA P V Anvar raised a slew of allegations against him, ranging from amassing of disproportionate wealth to gold smuggling links.
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had recently filed a report favouring Ajith, saying there was no evidence to corroborate the allegations against him.
Despite being shunted out of the Law and Order portfolio he had handled, the state government has been firmly backing Ajith as was evident from the cabinet approving his elevation to the DGP rank, which is due by August.
Request for nod to take action against ADGP on hold
The government has also been seen as being benevolent towards Ajith as it has refused to take a stand on the complaint filed by Intelligence ADGP P Vijayan seeking action against the officer for connecting his name to gold smuggling.
Vijayan’s request for government nod to initiate civil and criminal proceedings against Ajith has also been lying in cold storage and with only months to go for the promotion, it’s unlikely the government will take an action against the officer, whom many deem a confidante of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Sources said the state police chief vets the list of officers of the state service for the President’s Award and the list of the IPS officers are vetted by a special committee.
Ajith is a recipient of the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service. The Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for long and distinguished service to individuals who have served at least 21 years in police service. Several officers junior to Ajith have received the honour.