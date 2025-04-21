AMMA to investigate Vincy Aloshious’s complaint as drug abuse allegations rock Malayalam film industry

KOCHI: Recent allegations of drug abuse and misconduct on film shooting locations, highlighted by actor Vincy Aloshious’s complaint against her co-star Shine Tom Chacko and a separate narcotic case involving him, have reignited discussions on these issues.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), the internal complaints committee and the monitoring committee of the film chamber on Monday will hold meetings to discuss and investigate Vincy’s complaint.

“We have been requesting the state government, police and excise to deploy shadow police at shooting locations to prevent drug abuse. Multiple pleas in this regard have fallen on deaf ears. The film bodies, meanwhile, have limitations,” said Saji Nathyatt, the general secretary of the Kerala Film Chamber.

Saji added that such issues affect not only the particular movie but also the entire industry.

“Involvement of artists and crew members in such cases leads to indiscipline on shooting sets, delayed production and post-production works, and an increase in overall expense. It affects the work environment of the set as well. Hence, for smooth functioning, we need to refrain from such activities,” he emphasised, urging people in the industry to come forward and file complaints to ensure better monitoring and action.