BJP leaders reach out to Christian community on Easter; discuss Munambam land dispute

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the waqf land row in Kochi’s Munambam and the residents’ apprehensions whether the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 would resolve their woes or not, top Kerala BJP leaders conducted Christian community outreach on Easter Sunday by visiting churches and meeting prominent leaders of the community across the state.

While BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar called on Cardinal George Alencherry in Thiruvananthapuram, Union Minister Suresh Gopi met Thrissur Archbishop Andrews Thazhath and later Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church head Baselios Joseph I in Kochi.

The BJP’s Easter outreach, a practice the party is following meticulously for the past couple of years, assumes significance this time in the wake of the criticism surrounding Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s statement last week that the 2025 Act might not directly address the Munambam land dispute. The party’s renewed efforts appear aimed at mending fences and strengthening ties with the Christian community.

During his meeting with Alencherry at Lourde Forane Church in Palayam in the state capital, Chandrasekhar, accompanied by senior BJP district leaders, conveyed Easter greetings and belated birthday wishes to the cardinal.

He also expressed hope that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would help resolve the long-pending Munambam land dispute, and backed Rijiju’s remarks that the amended Act provides a legal pathway for resolution by enabling parties to approach the Supreme Court.

“His (Rijiju’s) remarks were well-intentioned, and I believe the Munambam issue will be resolved once the Act is implemented following the Supreme Court’s ruling,” Chandrasekhar said. He also pointed fingers at parties in Kerala for failing to address the issue in the past.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Cardinal Alencherry described the meeting as informal. He said the Union and state governments appeared keen on resolving the Munambam issue, and added, “They say people will benefit once the practical aspects of the law are implemented.”