Hepatitis A cases rise sharply in Kerala; 16 deaths reported till April this year

KOCHI: Despite multiple efforts to contain the spread of communicable diseases, Kerala continues to report a surge in Hepatitis A cases. The state recorded 3,227 confirmed cases and 16 deaths this year until April 16, with Ernakulam, Malappuram and, more recently Kozhikode, emerging as the worst-affected districts.

According to health experts, the spike indicates that the underlying reasons for the spread of the disease have not been addressed effectively.

“While the health authorities and local bodies are super-chlorinating water sources in affected areas, this measure alone is insufficient. Super-chlorinating just a few water bodies cannot contain the overall spread. The increase in cases suggests that drinking water sources are being contaminated with sewage. We need consistent efforts to clean and purify water sources,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of the Indian Medical Association Research Cell, adding that illegal waste dumping must be curbed and a scientifically proven method for septic waste disposal must be implemented.

In 2024, the state recorded 7,943 Hepatitis A cases and 81 deaths, with multiple outbreaks reported, especially in Malappuram and Ernakulam’s Vengoor. “The disease tends to spread during summer when there is a water scarcity. People often end up consuming contaminated water when clean water is unavailable.

Mere filtration and treatment methods may also prove ineffective,” said Dr Anish T S, professor with the Department of Community Medicine at Government Medical College, Kozhikode. “The general population here has low immunity to the disease.