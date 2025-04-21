Kottayam to set up five more ABC centres to curb stray dog menace

KOTTAYAM: As stray menace continues to create difficulties for the public, the district administration and district animal husbandry department have decided to initiate stringent steps to open more Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in the district in the ongoing financial year using the funds of the local bodies.

As part of it, the district planning committee (DPC) issued a strict directive to all the grama panchayats in the previous meeting —to allocate funds for the ABC infrastructure development. All local bodies should allocate Rs 9 to Rs 13 lakh for the ABC centre in their scheme allocation for this financial year. The authorities are planning to establish five more ABC centres in the district for the sterilisation of street dogs.

According to district panchayat president Hemalatha Premsagar, the objective is to set up at least one ABC centre for every two block panchayats in the district. Currently, there is only one ABC centre in the district located in Kodimatha in Kottayam municipality.

The additional centres will be established under the joint initiative of three-tier panchayats of the district animal

husbandry department in Vazhoor, Thalayolaparambu, Udayanapuram, Pala and Vakathanam.