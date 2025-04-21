Kundara Taluk Hospital nears completion, adds dialysis unit and advanced services

KOLLAM: As the construction of the new building at Kundara Taluk Hospital enters its final stages, the authorities are all set introduced advanced healthcare services, including a dialysis unit being established with the support of the local body.

The construction of a modern, multi-storeyed building, being built at a cost of Rs 76.13 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), is nearing completion.

This development began in 2020 under the Aardram project, a statewide initiative to enhance facilities in all government hospitals across Kerala.

The hospital serves as a crucial healthcare lifeline for the local community, particularly cashew, coir, and fishing sector workers in the region. With the new building, the hospital will offer 150 beds for patients, along with services, including a state-of-the-art pay ward and enhanced OP facilities.

Currently, it has departments for gynaecology, dentistry, paediatrics, and general medicine.

The new seven-storey building will also introduce services for orthodontics, surgery, ENT, and ophthalmology. Additionally, it will feature two operation theatres, four ICUs, a general pay ward, a scanning laboratory, X-ray, postmortem, and mortuary facilities.

Moreover, Chittumala block panchayat has established the dialysis unit at the hospital, and it will be inaugurated shortly.

The unit is located on the second floor of the old building. Equipment worth Rs 65 lakh was purchased using the block panchayat’s 2022-23 financial year fund, and other arrangements were made with `28 lakh allocated from the 2024-25 plan fund.