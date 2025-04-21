Mata Amritanandamayi pays tribute to Pope Francis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi has expressed sorrow at the passing of Pope Francis, remembering him as a global symbol of compassion, unity and service.
In a statement released after the Pope’s death on Monday, Amritanandamayi said his life reflected the values of courage, humility, and universal love.
“He lit the path for many and stood for unity in a divided world,” said Amritanandamayi.
Amritanandamayi also recalled her visit to the Vatican in 2014, where she met Pope Francis to sign a joint declaration against modern slavery, including human trafficking and forced labour. She described the meeting as heartfelt and inspiring.
“I cherish that moment and our meeting, where he welcomed me with open arms. His modesty and warmth touched my heart profoundly. I witnessed a soul fervently committed to uniting in those precious moments, a leader who embraced humanity as one family,” noted Amritanandamayi.
Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church since 2013, was widely respected for his efforts to address global issues such as poverty, inequality, and migration. His message often focused on compassion and inclusiveness.
“Even as we mourn his passing, we must also celebrate his life and carry forward his legacy,” added Amritanandamayi.
The Pope’s death has drawn tributes from across the world, with many leaders honouring his impact on society and his role as a unifying spiritual voice.