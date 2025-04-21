Mata Amritanandamayi pays tribute to Pope Francis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi has expressed sorrow at the passing of Pope Francis, remembering him as a global symbol of compassion, unity and service.

In a statement released after the Pope’s death on Monday, Amritanandamayi said his life reflected the values of courage, humility, and universal love.

“He lit the path for many and stood for unity in a divided world,” said Amritanandamayi.

Amritanandamayi also recalled her visit to the Vatican in 2014, where she met Pope Francis to sign a joint declaration against modern slavery, including human trafficking and forced labour. She described the meeting as heartfelt and inspiring.