Narikottu Illam to approach court over land dispute with Sir Syed College; IUML distanced from controversy

KANNUR: The IUML has found itself in big trouble as the Narikottu Illam, which the Sir Syed College management claimed to be the real owner of the college land, prepares to approach the court to assert its rights over the land.

The family alleges that the disputed land, where the Sir Syed College is situated, originally belonged to them and was leased out informally, without proper documentation. They argue that there is no evidence indicating that any member of their family ever donated the property to the Waqf Board.

“The entire Taliparamba town was once our property, even before Independence. There was no tradition of donation or sale in our family back then. We used to lease land without formal agreements. Over time, more people migrated and settled on our land. But there is no proof that we ever sold the land to the Jamaat mosque or the Waqf Board,” P E N Namboothiri, a member of the Narikottu Illam, told TNIE.

“We’ve learned that the Sir Syed College management itself submitted an affidavit to the High Court acknowledging that the land is owned by us, and that is the truth. We are planning to initiate legal proceedings to reclaim our rightful property. A decision on this will be taken soon,” he added.

IUML district leadership, however, has distanced itself from the ownership dispute. “The IUML has no formal connection with the Sir Syed College management. However, if the Narikottu Illam has presented their claims, we should examine the merits. The dispute should be resolved amicably, considering both the college management’s and the family’s perspectives,” said Abdul Kareem Cheleri, IUML Kannur district president.