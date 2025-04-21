Narikottu Illam to approach court over land dispute with Sir Syed College; IUML distanced from controversy

KANNUR: The IUML has found itself in big trouble as the Narikottu Illam, which the Sir Syed College management claimed to be the real owner of the college land, prepares to approach the court to assert its rights over the land.
The family alleges that the disputed land, where the Sir Syed College is situated, originally belonged to them and was leased out informally, without proper documentation. They argue that there is no evidence indicating that any member of their family ever donated the property to the Waqf Board.
“The entire Taliparamba town was once our property, even before Independence. There was no tradition of donation or sale in our family back then. We used to lease land without formal agreements. Over time, more people migrated and settled on our land. But there is no proof that we ever sold the land to the Jamaat mosque or the Waqf Board,” P E N Namboothiri, a member of the Narikottu Illam, told TNIE.
“We’ve learned that the Sir Syed College management itself submitted an affidavit to the High Court acknowledging that the land is owned by us, and that is the truth. We are planning to initiate legal proceedings to reclaim our rightful property. A decision on this will be taken soon,” he added.
IUML district leadership, however, has distanced itself from the ownership dispute. “The IUML has no formal connection with the Sir Syed College management. However, if the Narikottu Illam has presented their claims, we should examine the merits. The dispute should be resolved amicably, considering both the college management’s and the family’s perspectives,” said Abdul Kareem Cheleri, IUML Kannur district president.
Meanwhile, the Cannanore District Muslim Education Association (CDMEA), which manages Sir Syed College, has dismissed the Narikottu Illam’s claims. “Years ago, a land dispute with Narikottu Illam over 72 acres was resolved legally. They cannot revive claims now. The land clearly belongs to the Waqf and the Taliparamba Jamaat mosque. We only approached the High Court to change the ‘thandaper’ in compliance with UGC guidelines requiring educational institutions to hold land in their own name,” said Mahmood Allamkulam, CDMEA general secretary.
However, the petition submitted by CDMEA in the High Court includes a contradictory claim. It acknowledges that the land was once owned by the Narikottu Illam and that the Taliparamba Jamaat has no legal title over it. The petition also includes a certified copy of the Adangal (land register) that lists the Narikottu Illam as the rightful owner.
The controversy has sparked wider political debate as political parties allege that the IUML is helping the grabbing of waqf land even while the party poses itself in the public as the protector of waqf properties. The Indian National League (INL) has accused the IUML and CDMEA of being part of a massive waqf land scam.
“The waqf acquired around 700 acres from four Illams in Taliparamba, including the Narikottu Illam. Now, only 82 acres are under waqf possession, although records mention 339 acres. The Jamaat mosques have long been under IUML control, and they must explain where the missing land is located,” said INL state general secretary Kasim Irikkur.
The BJP has also extended its support to the Illam’s legal efforts.