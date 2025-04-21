Police defer Shine Tom Chacko’s questioning in drugs case as actor plans legal move

KOCHI: The Kochi City police have decided not to interrogate Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko on Monday, in connection with the drugs case in which he has been arraigned as the first accused.
After having initially issued a notice to the actor to appear before the investigation team, the police informed him that his appearance was not required at this stage, said a source with the Kochi City police.
A meeting of assistant police commissioners, led by Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, will be held on Monday to review the case. Further interrogation dates will be decided based on the outcome of the meeting, the source said.
Meanwhile, with the police intensifying efforts to trace his alleged drug connections, the actor is learnt to be preparing to approach the court to quash the FIR against him. Sources close to Shine said he intends to proceed with legal steps only after receiving the forensic examination results of the samples collected by the police.
On Saturday, Shine was arrested and later released on bail, following an hours-long interrogation, after he allegedly fled from a hotel in Kochi during a narcotics raid on Wednesday.
Vincy will cooperate with probe, her stand is courageous: Rajesh
Palakkad: Excise Minister M B Rajesh on Sunday said that actor Vincy Aloshious has expressed her willingness to fully cooperate with the investigation into the recent revelations made against her co-actor Shine Tom Chacko. Speaking to reporters in Palakkad, the minister lauded Vincy’s courageous stand and said the film industry has a responsibility to support such brave individuals instead of sidelining them.
“She spoke to me personally. I appreciate her firm stand. Her decision not to act alongside individuals who use drugs reflects great determination and moral clarity. It is important that more people in the film industry come forward with such bold positions,” the minister said.
He further said that Vincy has assured him she is ready to reveal everything she knows and has no hesitation or fear in cooperating with the authorities. “The industry must ensure that individuals like her, who show such bravery, are protected and not ostracised for speaking the truth.
That is their moral responsibility,” Rajesh added. The minister’s remarks come in the wake of Vincy Aloshious making public statements that hinted at drug abuse in the Malayalam film industry, triggering widespread discussion.