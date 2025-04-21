Police defer Shine Tom Chacko’s questioning in drugs case as actor plans legal move

KOCHI: The Kochi City police have decided not to interrogate Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko on Monday, in connection with the drugs case in which he has been arraigned as the first accused.

After having initially issued a notice to the actor to appear before the investigation team, the police informed him that his appearance was not required at this stage, said a source with the Kochi City police.

A meeting of assistant police commissioners, led by Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, will be held on Monday to review the case. Further interrogation dates will be decided based on the outcome of the meeting, the source said.

Meanwhile, with the police intensifying efforts to trace his alleged drug connections, the actor is learnt to be preparing to approach the court to quash the FIR against him. Sources close to Shine said he intends to proceed with legal steps only after receiving the forensic examination results of the samples collected by the police.

On Saturday, Shine was arrested and later released on bail, following an hours-long interrogation, after he allegedly fled from a hotel in Kochi during a narcotics raid on Wednesday.