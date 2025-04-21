Workers suspend strike at Elstone Estate after collector seeks time to address arrears issue

KALPETTA: The workers’ strike at Elstone Estate, which is being acquired by the government for the construction of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala township, has been temporarily suspended.

The decision to suspend the strike was taken after Collector Meghasree D R requested more time to decide on the issue of arrears of the workers.

The collector asked for more time to take a decision during a meeting held on Saturday with the joint trade union leaders who are protesting for the payment of arrears to all workers at Elstone Estate, Kalpetta, where the state government acquired 64 hectares of land for the proposed township.

The collector told protesters that since the matter is under consideration of the court, further discussion will be held again on April 26 after consulting with the government.

The workers have been protesting at Elstone Estate since the day the township construction started. Since the government has already paid the compensation amount and completed the purchase of the land as per the High Court order, the amount to be paid to the workers by the estate management can only be distributed with the permission of the court.

The collector also informed the protesters that the Advocate General needs to be consulted on the issue. The collector said that she would submit a report to the chief secretary and the government again, demanding government intervention in the workers’ problem.