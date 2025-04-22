CPM reconstitutes Pathanamthitta district secretariat; Padmakumar dropped

PATHANAMTHITTA: CPM district secretariat in Pathanamthitta was reconstituted on Monday. Notably, veteran leader A Padmakumar, who had recently voiced public dissatisfaction over his exclusion from the state committee, was left out of the district secretariat.

The new panel includes district secretary Raju Abraham, P B Harsh Kumar, R Sanal Kumar, P R Prasad, P J Ajayakumar, T D Baiju, Omallur Sankaran, Komalam Anirudhan, and C Radhakrishnan. The members were selected during a meeting attended by CPM state secretary M V Govindan and central committee members T M Thomas Isaac, C S Sujatha, and Puthalath Dineshan, among others.

Former district secretary K P Udayabhanu and senior leader Nirmala Devi, both of whom have crossed the party’s age limit for leadership roles, were also dropped from the new panel.

A known local leader, Padmakumar, had taken the party by surprise when he took to social media and later to the media to express his dissatisfaction over being sidelined from the state committee.

He had left the CPM state conference venue in Kollam without attending the public meeting.

Taking to Facebook, Padmakumar wrote ‘Deception.... Betrayal..... Insult.... Balance sheet of 52 years..... Lal Salam’ (sic) as the caption of his changed profile picture, in which he is seen sitting inside a car, worried. However, he later deleted the caption but retained the picture.