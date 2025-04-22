Double murder in Kottayam: Businessman, wife found dead in separate rooms

KOTTAYAM: A couple was found brutally murdered inside their home in Thiruvathukkal, Kottayam, in what police suspect was a case of personal enmity. Adding to the mystery, the hard disk of the house’s CCTV system was found missing.

The deceased have been identified as Vijaya Kumar, owner of the Indraprastham Auditorium in Thirunakkara, and his wife Meera. The incident came to light around 8:45 a.m. when their domestic help arrived and discovered the bodies.

According to the police, both victims bore injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon, particularly on the face, and were found in a pool of blood. The couple were found in two separate rooms, and as per police reports, their bodies were discovered without clothes. A billhook and other weapons were recovered from the scene. Vijaya Kumar is believed to have died from a fatal blow to the head.