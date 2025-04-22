Double murder in Kottayam: Businessman, wife found dead in separate rooms

KOTTAYAM: A couple was found brutally murdered inside their home in Thiruvathukkal, Kottayam, in what police suspect was a case of personal enmity. Adding to the mystery, the hard disk of the house’s CCTV system was found missing.
The deceased have been identified as Vijaya Kumar, owner of the Indraprastham Auditorium in Thirunakkara, and his wife Meera. The incident came to light around 8:45 a.m. when their domestic help arrived and discovered the bodies.
According to the police, both victims bore injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon, particularly on the face, and were found in a pool of blood. The couple were found in two separate rooms, and as per police reports, their bodies were discovered without clothes. A billhook and other weapons were recovered from the scene. Vijaya Kumar is believed to have died from a fatal blow to the head.
Kottayam District Police Chief Shahul Hameed confirmed that it was a case of homicide. Police suspect personal enmity as the motive, noting the absence of signs of robbery or forced entry. “We are looking into all angles,” he said.
The investigation is currently focusing on a migrant worker who was previously employed at the residence. The suspect had reportedly been dismissed by Vijaya Kumar a few months ago due to behavioural issues following a phone theft. Locals mentioned that the dismissal had caused tension.
In addition to the Indraprastham Auditorium, Vijaya Kumar owned several other business establishments. The couple was living alone at the time of the incident.
Police have taken the suspected migrant worker into custody for questioning and are continuing their investigation into the double murder.
Minister V N Vasavan, who belongs to the Kottayam district, termed the case “a gruesome murder”. He added, “Police are investigating all angles.”