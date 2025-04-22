Heads of churches in Kerala mourn Pope Francis

KOCHI: Heads of various churches in Kerala, including Cardinal Baselios Cleemis who will participate in the Papal Conclave to elect the next pope, condoled the demise of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at 88 years of age. The heads recalled the pope’s affection for India and their personal experiences with him.

Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop Emeritus, Syro-Malabar Church

Pope Francis had showcased before the world a new form of Papal service, one that was steeped in humility and austerity. He was a good man, a good Christian and a good leader. He lent a helping hand to the poor, needy and those seeking asylum. I had the opportunity to witness his immense grace in coming to the aid of the people of Myanmar who came seeking asylum to Bangladesh. Pope Francis steadfastly trod the path of love and compassion just like our Lord Jesus Christ.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Major Archbishop, Syro-Malankara Catholic Church

As the leader of the Church and entire humanity, he stood firm in re-reading gospel, trying to find our Jesus and his approach towards human beings, focusing on those marginalised. I recall that after his meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Pope Francis told me that your country is a great nation. He had such an affection for India.

Raphael Thattil, Major Archbishop, Syro-Malabar Catholic Church

The unexpected passing of Pope Francis, a true icon of compassion and humility, has deeply saddened the Catholic Church and the global community.

As the first Pope from outside Europe in over 1,300 years, his simple lifestyle and deep concern for the poor touched hearts worldwide. He inspired many with his constant smile and message of hope. Pope Francis showed special care for the Syro-Malabar Church and worked for its unity. We pray the Lord welcomes him into eternal peace among the saints.