Heads of churches in Kerala mourn Pope Francis

KOCHI: Heads of various churches in Kerala, including Cardinal Baselios Cleemis who will participate in the Papal Conclave to elect the next pope, condoled the demise of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at 88 years of age. The heads recalled the pope’s affection for India and their personal experiences with him.
Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop Emeritus, Syro-Malabar Church
Pope Francis had showcased before the world a new form of Papal service, one that was steeped in humility and austerity. He was a good man, a good Christian and a good leader. He lent a helping hand to the poor, needy and those seeking asylum. I had the opportunity to witness his immense grace in coming to the aid of the people of Myanmar who came seeking asylum to Bangladesh. Pope Francis steadfastly trod the path of love and compassion just like our Lord Jesus Christ.
Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Major Archbishop, Syro-Malankara Catholic Church
As the leader of the Church and entire humanity, he stood firm in re-reading gospel, trying to find our Jesus and his approach towards human beings, focusing on those marginalised. I recall that after his meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Pope Francis told me that your country is a great nation. He had such an affection for India.
Raphael Thattil, Major Archbishop, Syro-Malabar Catholic Church
The unexpected passing of Pope Francis, a true icon of compassion and humility, has deeply saddened the Catholic Church and the global community.
As the first Pope from outside Europe in over 1,300 years, his simple lifestyle and deep concern for the poor touched hearts worldwide. He inspired many with his constant smile and message of hope. Pope Francis showed special care for the Syro-Malabar Church and worked for its unity. We pray the Lord welcomes him into eternal peace among the saints.
Joseph Kalathiparambil, Archbishop, Verapoly Archdiocese
Simplicity defined Pope Francis. I vividly remember March 13, 2013, when I stood among the crowd in Vatican Square as Jorge Mario Bergoglio from Buenos Aires was introduced as the new Pope. I had the honour of working with him in Rome for nearly three years. On April 6, 2013, I concelebrated Mass with him. He chose a simple chasuble and blessed my elderly mother on my request.
After Mass, I saw him quietly praying alone on a backbench - no reserved seat, no privilege. That was him - a true shepherd, humble and holy.
Joseph Mar Barnabas, Suffragan Metropolitan, Mar Thoma Syrian Church
Following an invitation from Pope Francis, Mar Thoma Synod members visited the Vatican for a dialogue last November. He was a deeply empathetic and approachable shepherd who had knowledge about Eastern Churches besides being the Supreme Pontiff. When he learnt that I am from Kerala and staying near Cleemis Bava’s (Baselios Cleemis) residence, I felt he got closer to me. Also, he had an inquisitiveness about us and had several lengthy personal interactions, in which I wondered how he would manage the timings as the leader of a large Church.
Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church
I remember my encounter with the Pope in 2023 during a visit to the Vatican. Pope Francis addressed me as “a beloved one” and “a brother long awaited”. In our conversation, he spoke about the journey of ecclesial unity, while also recalling the historic meetings between Baselios Augen I and Pope Paul VI and between Mar Thoma Mathews I and Pope John Paul II. His words still remain with me.
Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Joseph I of Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church
By standing with the oppressed and the marginalised, Pope Francis found a place in the hearts of humanity. Serving as Pope for 12 years, he opened a new style of ministry that touched the world with genuine love. His papacy reflected the prophetic mission of humanity and compassion, standing with war victims, the homeless, refugees and the poor. Pope Francis showed great affection and care for the Syriac Orthodox Church. His hospitality and warmth during the joint visit in 2015 with Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II remains an unforgettable memory.