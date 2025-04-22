Kerala PSC issues highest number of advice memos in the country

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Public Service Commission has issued the highest number of advice memos in the country between January and June 2024, a newsletter from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said.

The Kerala PSC had issued 18,051 memos, and the total number of memos issued by all other state commissions stood at 30,987.

According to the newsletter, the number of appointments made by the Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat government were 753 and 611, respectively.

Of the appointments made by the Kerala Government, 1442 persons from the Scheduled Castes made it to the Group A category.

843 candidates from the Scheduled Tribes, 5959 from Other Backward Castes (OBC), and 9807 from the general category were also appointed.

However, appointments were not made to the Group B and C categories.

The state government had made 1.61 lakh appointments during 2016-21 and 1.11 lakh appointments during 2021-25.