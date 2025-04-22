Kerala violin prodigy and her musical journey

Violin is often called the most human of instruments, soft, soulful, and achingly intimate. It’s also one of the most demanding — an art that can take years, even decades, to master.

However, in Ganga Sasidharan’s hands, it sings with a surprising maturity. Long before most children could even begin to understand the discipline it takes, Ganga was on stages across the state, holding the violin close like a part of herself. She literally grew up with the instrument.

“I started learning the violin when I was four and a half,” says Ganga. It was not something her parents told her to do or insisted on.

Her fascination with the violin strings began when she heard her mother, Krishnaveni, playing the instrument. “She loves music and the violin. When I was a toddler, Amma used to make me listen to the violin pieces played by Balabhaskar. That’s how I started hearing it. It inspired me, and that sound was something special. I wanted to play just like her. And I told my parents that. So, they taught me and helped me learn the violin. Ever since then, there’s been no going back, I just love to play.”