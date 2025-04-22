Kerala violin prodigy and her musical journey
Violin is often called the most human of instruments, soft, soulful, and achingly intimate. It’s also one of the most demanding — an art that can take years, even decades, to master.
However, in Ganga Sasidharan’s hands, it sings with a surprising maturity. Long before most children could even begin to understand the discipline it takes, Ganga was on stages across the state, holding the violin close like a part of herself. She literally grew up with the instrument.
“I started learning the violin when I was four and a half,” says Ganga. It was not something her parents told her to do or insisted on.
Her fascination with the violin strings began when she heard her mother, Krishnaveni, playing the instrument. “She loves music and the violin. When I was a toddler, Amma used to make me listen to the violin pieces played by Balabhaskar. That’s how I started hearing it. It inspired me, and that sound was something special. I wanted to play just like her. And I told my parents that. So, they taught me and helped me learn the violin. Ever since then, there’s been no going back, I just love to play.”
Now, 12-year-old Ganga has become a violin prodigy, capturing hearts on stage and lighting up social media with her extraordinary performances. Watching her performance, one can easily see the way she immerses herself in the music. How her expression and mannerisms change with the rhyme. Her love for music is very visible when she adjusts the instrument on her shoulders.
With a smile on her face, she enjoys every note and rhythm, much like a painter lost in their canvas, fully engaged in the joy of the moment. Her expressive bowing, nuanced dynamics, and flawless intonation help her bring out the beauty of each piece. She doesn’t just play the violin, she seems to talk to it, using gentle vibrato and flowing melodies to express feelings like joy and devotion.
Whether she is performing classical Carnatic music at temple festivals or in small private concerts, she creates a strong connection with her listeners. This emotional connection is also felt online, where her videos have been watched by millions on social media. And so far, she has mastered over 30 keerthanas and more than 50 film songs on the violin.
Recently, she was awarded the prestigious Shanmukhananda Bharat Ratna Dr M S Subbulakshmi Fellowship for Music (2024–2026) from the legendary flautist Padma Vibhushan Hariprasad Chaurasia at a ceremony held in Mumbai. She is the only recipient from Kerala, the only violinist, and the youngest artist to receive this honour.
Ganga has performed in over a hundred venues outside Kerala, including cities like Mangaluru, Udupi, Nagercoil, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Veeralimala, Devakottai, Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
“Many opportunities have come our way from performing the violin for film songs to acting roles. But we have decided not to pursue any of them for now. The main reason is that we don’t have much time at the moment. We are focusing more on the kacheris now,” her father, K M Sasidharan, says.
Last year, her Jugalbandi at Guruvayur temple went viral on social media and scores of people started noticing her. Then her performance at Vaikom Mahadeva Temple in December also went viral. “I’m really thankful for all the support I’ve been getting. I’ve done over 200 kacheris now, and recently, I had my first international performance in Dubai,” Ganga says.
She starts her day early, training from 5.30 am for at least two hours a day. When she’s not playing the violin, she enjoys listening to music. While she likes film songs, she prefers classical music more. In addition to playing the violin, Ganga is also learning Carnatic music. And this Guruvayur-born girl is currently a Class 6 student at AUPS Ayiroor, located in Malappuram.
But her dreams don’t stop with the violin — she also wants to fly further. “I want to become a pilot. That’s one of my biggest dreams,” she smiles.