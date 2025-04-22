Kerala will go ahead with ‘Global City’ project despite Centre’s withdrawal, says Minister Rajeeve

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said that the state government will go ahead with the Global City Project in Ayyampuzha, part of the Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor, despite the Centre’s withdrawal from the project. He was speaking during a meeting of the land owners held at Ayyampuzha on Monday.

Earlier, the minister visited the proposed project site at Ayyampuzha near Angamaly. “A committee, including the district collector, MLA, and grama panchayat president, will be formed to coordinate the future activities of the project,” the minister said.

The Centre’s withdrawal has resulted in the state incurring an additional burden tuning to crores, giving rise to concerns regarding the project’s feasibility. When the ‘Kochi Gift City’ project was first conceived as part of the industrial corridor, it was agreed that the Union and state governments would equally share the project cost.

Later, the project’s name was changed to ‘Global City’ when the state was informed that the ‘Gift City’ is being mooted exclusively for Gujarat. Despite this, the Union government informed that the project cannot be allotted as part of the Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor.

This resulted in a scenario where the state has to implement the ambitious project all alone. The initial plan was to set aside Rs 500 crore to acquire 500 acres of land for the project. However, following the Centre’s withdrawal, the total land being acquired has been limited to 358 acres.

“A sum of Rs 849 crore has been handed over to KIIFB. Out of the total 358 acres, only 215 acre-land will be available for handing over to entrepreneurs. The same will result in a substantial push in the price of land to be handed over. The state is examining various ways to turn the project into a feasible one,” Rajeeve added.