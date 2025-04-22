Kochi Metro’s ‘expert’ push to Goa’s water taxi project

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is set to help the Goa government implement its long-pending water taxi project. As part of it, an expert team from Kochi is slated to visit the coastal state next month.

The move is part of the KMRL’s ongoing efforts to conduct feasibility studies and help in replicating the Kochi Water Metro project — the country’s first — in 17 locations across India.

“The aim is to complete the feasibility studies of the 17 locations and submit reports in six months. We will try to implement a system that’s most suitable to the particular region, based on requirements. Our team will visit Goa next month to study the feasibility of the water taxi network,” said Sajan P John, chief operating officer, Kochi Water Metro Ltd. The Goa government had identified four key routes for the water taxi project — Panaji-Divar-Old Goa, Panaji-Chorao Island, Vasco-Margao-Cortalim, and Calangute-Baga-Candolim.

The KMRL team will assess potential routes, infrastructure requirements and operational models across the inland water bodies of Goa, a popular tourist destination. The report will be submitted within three months, said sources.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India had entrusted the KMRL with preparing the feasibility report on the proposed urban water transport system in 17 locations across the country. Sources said the Union government is set to add another seven cities to the list.

The KMRL team has already conducted site visits to Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ayodhya, all in Uttar Pradesh, as part of conducting feasibility studies there.