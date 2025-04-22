Kottayam couple killed weeks after CBI began probe into son’s mysterious death

KOTTAYAM: It has now emerged that the chilling murder of a couple at their residence in Thiruvathukkal in Kottayam occurred just weeks after the CBI formally launched a probe into the mysterious death of their only son, Gowtham in 2017.

The timing of the murder has raised serious questions and led investigators to examine if the couple’s renewed legal push and the subsequent probe by the central agency could have triggered the deadly attack.

Gowtham, an engineering graduate and former IT firm owner, was found dead inside a bloodied car near the railway tracks close to Carithas Hospital in Kottayam seven years ago.

Though initially ruled a suicide, Vijayakumar and Meera had long maintained that their son’s death was the result of foul play.

Dissatisfied with the initial investigation by the local police and the Crime Branch, the couple approached the Kerala High Court, which ultimately directed the CBI to intervene. The agency registered an FIR and began its inquiry on March 21, 2025.

This has prompted investigators to explore deeper links between the two tragedies.