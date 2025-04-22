LDF government to play up development milestones on fourth anniversary

KASARGOD: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday marked the fourth anniversary of the second LDF government, highlighting its developmental achievements. At the state-level inauguration held at Kalikkadavu Ground in Kasargod, he launched the ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition and fair, reflecting on Kerala’s journey under Left rule.

Addressing the crowd, Vijayan said, “In 2016, people entrusted us with rebuilding a state in ruins. With their unflinching support, we advanced despite setbacks and lack of support from expected quarters.”

While he refrained from directly naming the Opposition or the Central government, his remarks pointed at political adversaries accused of stalling aid during critical junctures.

“Some groups tried to block our path by denying assistance. But Kerala, with the people’s cooperation, not only survived but excelled. The state’s resilience astonished both the nation and the world,” he said. Despite what he called a lack of aid from the Centre, the state received several national awards for good governance.

Vijayan highlighted major infrastructure achievements, citing the completion of long-pending road projects and the expansion of national highways that reduced travel time across the state.

Key developments such as the GAIL pipeline, City Gas project, Idamon-Kochi Power Highway, and the ambitious greenfield, coastal, and hilly highways were highlighted as accomplishments.