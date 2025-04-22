National Herald case is Congress's own battle, political vendetta: AICC gen secretary Deepa Dasmunsi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Herald case against the Gandhi family is Congress’ own battle against the BJP-led Uinion government, AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi said on Monday.

The response followed questions why other opposition parties were not supporting the Congress in the case. “The case against Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra is political vendetta. The Union government is focusing on names,” she said during a press conference at Indira Bhavan.

On why the Congress was adopting a different stance on investigation by central agencies against other opposition leaders by supporting the same, Dasmunsi said each case should be considered on merit.

“That is our stand. The case against the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a state issue. When the Enforcement Directorate investigated a case against Mamata Banerjee, the CPM and Congress adopted a different position,” she said.

Declaring that the Congress will organise rallies in all states in protest against the Union government’s decision, Dasmunsi said, “Whenever there are protests against the government, they start to abuse the Gandhi family. There is no question of money laundering in the National Herald case.” Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the central agencies were keen on not disturbing the CM and the LDF government.